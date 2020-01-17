Five countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

Five nations whose citizens died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian plane have demanded that Tehran compensate the families of the victims, warning that the world is watching it.

This came as the foreign ministers of Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and Britain paid homage to the crash victims at the Canadian high commission in London.

Canada's foreign minister Francois-Philippe champagne said that Iran must take full responsibility for the crash in which 176 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine discussed the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims with Iran. It also demanded access to the plane's black box.

176 people were killed on January 8 when ballistic missiles shot down a Ukraine international airlines plane near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had initially denied downing the plane despite US and Canada saying that they intel that missiles were involved in the accident.

Most crash victims were Iranians who were holding dual-passports.