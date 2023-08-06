Five children, father killed in 'tragic' house fire in Australia's Russell Island

Five young boys and their father were killed in a 'tragic' house fire that took place in Australia's Russell Island on Sunday (August 6). The police described the incident as a "truly devastating" tragedy.



The house, situated on Russell Island near Brisbane, caught fire in the early hours of Sunday. The fire destroyed the house completely and damaged two others.

Mother of boys survive

A 28-year-old woman, who is believed to be the mother of the boys, survived the tragic incident and was hospitalised for treatment. The police said that the woman is in an "extremely distressed" condition.

"The house has been burnt to the ground," said a police spokesperson. "We have six people that are unaccounted for tragically, a 34-year-old male, five young boys aged 11, and 10, twins that are aged four, and a three-year-old boy" the spokesperson further added.



The victims were said to be "young boys that could have become men into the future (and) a man just lost his life as well. Truly devastating for the community."



"At this point in time, a 28-year-old woman who was within the house as well is currently being treated," said Superintendent Mat Kelly. "She's terribly emotionally distressed at the moment (but) doesn't have any actual injuries. She was in the house at the time of the fire and we managed to escape unharmed,” he added.



"This is truly tragic. These are young boys that could have become men in the future, and a man has lost his life as well," he stated.

Nothing suspicious at this stage: police

Meanwhile, nine other people suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known, however, the blaze is not being treated by the police as suspicious at this stage. Around 20 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Russell Island is nearly three kilometres wide and eight kilometres long and lies between North Stradbroke Island and Queensland's mainland. The area has a population of about 3,700.



Speaking to Australian Associated Press (AAP), the locals said that the affected homes were not too far from the centre of town. Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli appreciated the efforts of the first responders.



“The early reports are heartbreaking and this tight-knit community will need our support in the days ahead,” he wrote on social media.

