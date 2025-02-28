US President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that would make English America's official language, the Wall Street Journal reported citing White House officials.

In its history of 250-year, the US has never had an official national language at the federal level. As it is home to many immigrants from across the world, more than 350 languages are spoken across the country.

The order will establish a national language for the first time in US history.

It would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's August 2000 directive, which requires agencies and other recipients of federal funds to provide services for those with limited English proficiency.

The government agencies will still be able to provide documents and services in languages other than English.

'To promote unity'

Moreover, the summary of the executive order stated that the goal of making English the national language is to promote unity, establish efficiency in the government and provide a pathway to civic engagement.

Although the country does not have an official language, the applicants who are seeking to become naturalised citizens have to pass a test demonstrating an ability to read, write and speak English.

According to the US Census Bureau, most Americans – more than 78% – speak only English at home. But millions of Americans primarily speak other languages, such as Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog and Arabic.

Notably, dozens of other native American languages are also spoken in the US.

More than half of the US states have formally established English as their official language, however, the federal government has never applied it.

Meanwhile, the White House fact sheet claims that having a national language “strengthens the fabric of our society” by promoting unity and civic engagement, as well as establishing “efficiency in government operations.”

