/Finland swelters in extreme heat, breaks 50 year old record

Finland has broken an over 50-year-old weather record as the country is witnessing the longest period of temperatures above 30C, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Friday.

As Parikkala in eastern Finland hit 30.3 degrees Celsius before midday, this meant that temperatures have now soared to 30C in parts of the country 14 days in a row, breaking the previous record of 13 consecutive days from June and July 1972.

"This is the longest period of consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 30C since records began in 1961," the institute wrote on X.

The Nordic country is currently in the midst of a period of warm weather that the institute has described as "exceptionally long" in places.

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen at the Meteorological Institute told AFP that global warming in general means that such bouts of warm weather will be more frequent in the future, but the current record period cannot be attributed to climate change without further study.

"Periods of warm weather will be longer and there can be more of them," he said.

The record comes a year after the Lapland region of northern Finland, Norway and Sweden saw its warmest summer in 2,000 years in 2024, with climate change increasing the likelihood of such exceptionally warm summers by around a hundred times.