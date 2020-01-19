Female writer of novel on 'predatory older men' to be part of Harvey Weinstein's jury

A female writer who has been writing a novel about ''predatory older men'' and how they prefer to indulge in relationships with younger women, will be a part of the jury in the Harvey Weinstein case.

One of the most high-profile cases in the country is investigating the assault and rape of two young women who accused Weinstein of being the culprit behind these charges.

Also read: Judge on Harvey Weinstein rape trial tells jurors to not use case to make a statement on #MeToo

The jury selection in this process took over two weeks to be finalised.

The attorneys of Hollywood's powerful broker's argued that the woman will make decisions on her pre-conceived notions and biases.

And that she will not be a fair and impartial juror.

They claimed that her answers were ''inconsistent'' according to the information they had gathered about her online.

However, their challenge was denied immediately by Judge Burke which came as a shock to the defence lawyers.

The female novelist is juror number 11 in Weinstein's New york trail.

The open statements are expected to begin with Joan Illuzzi, who is a veteran prosecutor and will present the prosections case on January 22.