'Warning, the war is coming': Taiwan TV show 'Zero Day Attack' depicts what Chinese invasion could look like

In a surprising move, Taiwan has launched a TV show, named "Zero Day Attack", showing what a potential Chinese invasion could look like. Partially funded by the Taiwanese government, the show hopes to raise awareness about the possible threat China poses. Beijing has always viewed self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to reunify with it someday.

The series "Zero Day Attack" was launched over the weekend as the first episode aired.

The show, aimed at raising awareness, has been seen otherwise by some critics. As some are raising concerns over the show being an attempt to spread fear. The show is focused on how various parts of Taiwanese society deal with the invasion.

Here's what Chinese invasion would look like?

One of the key scenes in the show presents a Chinese fighter jet plane crashing in the waters off Taiwan's coast, prompting Chinese warships to blockade the island for a "search and rescue".

While Taiwanese soldiers who were manning Dadan Island, a rocky outcrop located a few kilometres from China's coast, began vanishing mysteriously.

One night, a fishing boat lands on Dadan, triggering a signal flare into the sky as it illuminates Chinese soldiers who have spilled out of the boat and amassed on the beach.

Moreover, the show further presents several scenarios in which an invasion could unfold and affect the lives of Taiwanese people. It includes disruption of Taiwan's communication lines; Chinese disinformation campaigns; "fifth column" supporters of China stirring up unrest; and military officials turned collaborators who conspired against Taiwan.

In an interview with the BBC, Showrunner Cheng Hsin-mei said that she wanted to make the series to warn the Taiwanese people that the war is really coming, citing China's rising use of "disinformation campaigns and grey zone warfare to put our society in chaos and make us confused about our identity".