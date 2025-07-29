/From F-15 Eagle to MiG-25 Foxbat: Fastest fighter jets in world

In air combat situations, where every second counts, speed often makes the biggest difference. Even though today’s fighter jets come with stealth, smart tech and powerful weapons, there’s still something thrilling about raw speed. Let's have a look at some of the fastest fighter jets in the world.

5 Fastest Fighter Jets in the World Ranked by Speed

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25 (MiG-25 Foxbat)

Top Speed: Mach 2.83 (3,000 kph / 1,900 mph)

The MiG-25 Foxbat is a Soviet supersonic interceptor and reconnaissance jet, built mainly for high-speed interception and surveillance. First flown in 1964 and officially used from 1970, it became famous during the Cold War era. This fighter jet was made to stop high-flying threats like the US XB-70 (Strategic bomber). It still holds the title for being the fastest combat aircraft used in active service.

Mikoyan MiG-31 (MiG-31)

Top Speed: Mach 2.83 (3,000 kph / 1,900 mph)

The MiG-31 is another super-fast Soviet jet, which was made for long-range interception. It has two engines, two seats and can patrol large areas. The radar system (passive phased-array tech) of this jet was one of the first in the Soviet Union jets. The MiG-31 can even guide other jets and can work like a mini airborne radar station.

McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Top Speed: Mach 2.5 (2,655 kph / 1,650 mph)

The F-15 is a powerful US jet, made by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and first flew in 1972 and entered service in 1976. Built for air dominance, the jet is highly fast and equipped with strong radar. It comes in both single-seat and twin-seat versions and has an excellent track record in combat situations.

Sukhoi Su-27

Top Speed: Mach 2.35 (2,500 kph / 1,600 mph)

The Su-27, also known as the ‘Flanker’ by NATO, is a twin-engine Soviet jet known for its agility and long range. It was designed to compete with United States fighter jets like the F-15, and it entered the services in 1985.

Armed with heavy weapons and built for air dominance, the Su-27 has been used by countries like Russia, China, India and Vietnam.

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 (MiG-23 Flogger)

Top Speed: Mach 2.35 (2,499 kph / 1,553 mph)