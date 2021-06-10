Fan of antiques: Man rescued 2 days after getting stuck in windmill

In a peculiar incident, a 38-year-old man was found stuck inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

Yes, you read that right, a man was rescued by authorities after being trapped in a large fan. Reportedly, the man was stuck inside the vineyard fan for two days.

A deputy checking up on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near a winery in Santa Rosa discovered him. He first spotted a hat lying on top of some farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. He was later rescued by firefighters.

Vineyard fans like these are used in winters to keep grapes from freezing. They circulate air across vines which help avert grapes from freezing during the colder months.

According to a statement by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, "The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," and that, "after a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."

The man was administered medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery. He will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the police statement detailed.