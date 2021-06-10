'All about love': Jill Biden's jacket spreads her message of unity

As the US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden started their first international trip since taking over the White House, Dr Biden made headlines for wearing a jacket that read ‘Love’ on the back.

Her jacket with the word 'Love' was an extension of the message the FLOTUS is trying to carry forward in her first official trip to Europe with the President.

Also read | Ahead of G7 summit, US President Biden meets UK PM Johnson

"We're bringing love from America… This is a global conference, we’re trying to bring unity across the globe,” Jill Biden said.

This is not the first time a First Lady has worn a jacket with a message on the back. Jill Biden’s 'Love' jacket brought back memories of her predecessor, Melania Trump, who was once spotted wearing a green-coloured jacket that read 'Really don’t care. Do you?'

Jill Biden actually cares. Melania Trump on the other hand, doesn’t give a damn. #BeBest kinda fizzled out after a week. pic.twitter.com/X6cS4Ib4XG — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) June 10, 2021 ×

It’s nice to have a First Lady again who not only exudes class, but also displays compassion. Racist birther trash is gone, Dr. Jill Biden is here. pic.twitter.com/Kuus39sLzk — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 10, 2021 ×

#thursdayvibes #ThursdayMorning #thursdaymood #ThursdayThoughts It Feels so Amazing having an educated Beautiful Loving well spoken #FLOTUS back in the WH. Thanku “Dr. Jill Biden” / Poor “Melania Trump” was & always will be known as DTs wife who didn’t care👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/lJ8hhorod2 — Donnedia Edmond (@donnedia) June 10, 2021 ×

Jill Biden also posted a picture posing in front of a large binder with the caption "Prepping for the G7."

The First Couple also met with the US soldiers posted in the UK, during which Jill Biden thanked the American service members for their service and Joe Biden assured them that he will be meeting the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to bring stability in the disrupting relationship of the two countries.

"I'll travel to Geneva to sit down with a man I’ve spent time with before, President Vladimir Putin," Joe Biden said. "We are not seeking conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship. Our two nations share incredible responsibilities and, among them, ensuring strategic stability and upholding arms control agreements."