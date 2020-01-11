Facebook allegedly monitors moderators' time off, even toilet breaks

According to a report published in British media, social networking giant Facebook has been dragged to the court by its employees for allegedly timing their breaks, even the time they take to go the toilet.

The news comes from Facebook's European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland wherein scores of former employees, working as content moderators, have alleged working in a strict environment with senior managers timing their toilet breaks and requiring them to log in and out every time they step away from their desks.

The employees in question worked as content moderators and looked for sensitive, illegal, pornographic or child abuse content.

In defence, a company spokesperson rubbished the news and said that no employee has any quota of work or any restriction on the breaks that they take. The official added that the system which is in place is to help plan "staffing schedules" and ensure that the employees get time for their training and "well-being breaks".

Mark Zuckerberg-led social media platform has been trying very hard to curb the growing menace of inappropriate content online, especially on his platform.

Just last month, Facebook said that it is trying to investigate a report that a database containing names and phone numbers of over two hundred million users was exposed online.

The database was made available for download in December 2019, on an online hacker forum that belonged to a criminal group, according to a blog post on the website Comparitech.