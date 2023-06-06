'Extremely humbled': Pardoned Australian woman enjoys freedom after 20 yrs in prison

Kathleen Folbigg, who was released from prison this week, slept comfortably on Monday night (June 5). The Australian woman, who was imprisoned in 2003 over the deaths of her four children, was pardoned after a judicial review found there was reasonable doubt about her original convictions. During a televised media conference, Folbigg's friend Tracy Chapman said, "She slept for the first time in a real bed, she has made a cup of tea with a real crockery cup and real spoons to stir with, which sounds probably pretty basic to you all, but she's grateful. Decent tea, you know, real milk," the news agency Reuters reported.

"She said it was the first time she's been able to sleep properly in 20 years, even though it was brief last night," Chapman added. 'Extremely humbled, grateful' In a video message, Folbigg said she was extremely humbled and grateful for the pardon and called her release a major victory for "science and especially the truth." Remembering her children, she said, "I have forever and will always, think of my children, grieve for my children, and I miss them and love them terribly."

The 55-year-old was also mesmerised by the latest gadgets including iPhones and smart televisions.

"She has watched it in awe. Even the television, she was going, 'Oh, my god, look at the television, it's got so many capabilities!' ... she said she'll be watching some binge TV," her friend Chapman said.

Folbigg is currently staying at Chapman's farm near Coffs Harbour, about 500km (300 miles) north of Sydney. She enjoyed her first night of freedom over pizza, garlic bread and coffee liqueur. Folbigg maintained her innocence in the case Kathleen Folbigg was convicted of the murder of her three children and the manslaughter of her fourth. The 55-year-old maintained her innocence throughout, saying her children died of natural causes. In 2019, an initial inquiry found the evidence reinforced Folbigg's guilt. But a second inquiry revisited her convictions in 2022 after new evidence suggested two of her children had a genetic mutation that could have caused their deaths.

The inquiry, led by former chief justice Thomas Bathurst also found there was a reasonable possibility three of the children died from natural causes, two due to a genetic mutation known as CALM2-G114R and one because of an underlying neurogenic disorder.

(With inputs from agencies)

