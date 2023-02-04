Was Chinese spy balloon taken down by US? Here's what happened

An explosion was reported in sky over Billings city, Montana, where the alleged Chinese spy balloon was seen flying over a “number of sensitive sites”.

The video shared on Twitter purportedly shows a trail of smoke in the sky where the balloon was last seen.

Dolly Moore, who took video of the scene, said she “saw a plane go by so fast and then explode in the sky.” It was not immediately clear if the explosion was the spy balloon burst.

Ok, so here's what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf — Dolly Moore (@MMtTreasures) February 4, 2023

WION could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The US defence officials, however, clarified that the balloon over Montana has not exploded, according to the Daily Mail news outlet.

They said that the balloon, which is said to be about the size of three busies, is large enough that destroying it would rain down debris, risking the safety of people on the ground.

On Friday, US officials were alarmed over the giant Chinese balloon invading the US air space following which F-22 fight jets were mobilized to track the device as it hovered over Montana, which borders Canada.

Gravitas: Is China's espionage entering the next phase?

According to local media, the balloon entered US airspace “a couple of days ago”, but the officials did not share the exact location.

“Montana plays a vital national security role by housing nuclear missile silos at Malmstrom AFB,” Montana Senator Steve Daines wrote to the Department of Defense.

“Given the increased hostility and destabilization around the globe aimed at the United States and our allies, I am alarmed by the fact that this spy balloon was able to infiltrate the airspace of our country and Montana.”

Blinken postpones Beijing trip

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing over the weekend has been postponed in light of the spy balloon row, news agency AFP reported on Friday quoting a US official.

A senior State Department official told reporters that officials have determined that the visit would not be productive at this time under the current circumstances. The official also said that diplomatic channels will remain open and Blinken is planning to visit at the earliest opportunity when "conditions allow".