Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing 'postponed' over alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's weekend visit to Beijing has been put off after the discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in US airspace, a US official said on Friday (February 3).

The official said that the visit has been "postponed" which was expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the US.

The suspected spying object caused panic among US officials and concerns were also raised, with officials discussing the matter with their Chinese counterparts through diplomatic channels. A US official said, "We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue."

However, China responded late on Friday and expressed regrets over the "unintended entry of the airship into US airspace". China said it is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes and also vowed to maintain communications with America to properly handle the unexpected situation.

