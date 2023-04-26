Explained: Less excitement and enthusiasm for Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid?

United States President Joe Biden announced that he will run for re-election in 2024, to "finish the job". The 80-year-old Biden wants to extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years. There are conflicting views on the re-election bid.

Trends show that there is a sense of acceptance, but a lack of excitement and enthusiasm for America's first octogenarian president's re-election bid. Before the announcement, the Democrats had said they like and approve of Biden, but a report by CBS noted that there will be more "acceptance" than "excitement" and also there will be "nervousness" than "confidence".

Polls have shown that the majority of Americans don't wish Biden to run again. But he is still running—this is the second time in four years, that a sitting US president is willing to go against the approval ratings. Last time, it was Donald Trump, whose campaign failed in 2020. Biden's announcement on April 25 After the announcement, Biden gave a speech to trade union members and highlighted his accomplishments. He showcased the construction jobs which are being created since he took office. He said, "We — you and I — together we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way. It's time to finish the job. Finish the job."

Biden released a three-minute video campaign on the fourth anniversary of when he declared for the White House in 2019. It basically details what are Biden's plans and how he is planning to go about everything. In the video, he promised to heal the "soul of the nation" amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump. Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023 × Biden said: "I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer." Biden's re-election announcement. The right decision? CBS report, based on the poll it ran, stated that the Democrats who want Biden to run again think his job performance warrants it and they believe that he can beat Republicans, again. However, what's concerning is that nearly half of Democrats, don't want him to run. They have said that his age is the main reason, they said they don't worry about winning or losing. The polls show that they say that it's "time for someone new".

Another poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that just 47 per cent of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, up from 37 per cent in February.

Despite the conflicts, it is expected that supporters, and Biden himself, will bank on his decades-long experience in politics and also the first-term legislative achievements will come in handy. The trends show that he will win his party’s nomination and there will be no serious Democratic challengers. But the road to ultimate victory will be a massive struggle as he is going to face plenty of hardships to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation and Democrats will vie to be united, as the prospect of Trump returning to power should be enough for the party to stay together as a team. Biden's health issues Concerns have been raised over Biden's deteriorating health as his verbal stumbles on various occasions have given reading to the critics trying to cast him as unfit for office. However, he was declared "fit for duty" by his doctor earlier this year in February. It was the final annual medical check-up before he announced that he will run for the 2024 Presidential Election. But a former White House physician had slammed the health report of Biden and asked to end the "cover-up". US Representative Ronny Jackson, who served the Trump and Obama administrations, called the health report of Biden "alarming" and alleged that it doesn't mention the "declining" mental health of the US president.

Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a letter published by the White House, "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief." Howecer, Jackson had told US-based Fox News that the report was nothing but a "cover-up". As per the report, Biden remains "fit for duty" and can fully execute all of his responsibilities without any "exemptions or accommodations". The challenges Biden faced (still faces) Biden administration faced criticism over the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war. The massive military aid to help Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing war has also been slammed by some Americans amid uncertain economic crosscurrents. Coronavirus, abortion, and unending gun culture are some other burning issues.

Weighing on the same, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that "if voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off."

How Biden will forge forward, will be interesting to watch.

(With inputs from agencies)

