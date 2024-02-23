Exclusive: Greece wants to be the gateway of India into Europe, minister tells WION

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, in an exclusive interview with WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Siddhant Sibbal, commented on Indo-Greek ties, which in reality go back centuries. But in modern sense, the foreign minister said Greece wanted to be India gateway into Europe. During the interaction, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis spoke freely about many aspects of relations between the two countries and also bearing India's role has on world affairs.

WION: How to do you see India-Greece relationship?

FM Gerapetritis: We are two nations with great history, we are nations that are based on principles, we share common things...We have upgraded our relations to a strategic one. There is a huge upside when it comes to economic and cultural ties with India. India is a fifth largest economy... We expect for significant upgrade in bilateral ties. We have more than 100 businesspeople in India and they have the opportunity to interact with Indian entrepreneurs in various sectors. There is an excellent opportunity for nations to develop



WION: If you can comment on India Middle East Europe corridor?

FM Gerapetritis: We need to work closely, we consider that the IMEC is not only an economic corridor but also a corridor of peace and culture. People-to-people relationship is the main important thing. This corridor takes us back to history. The corridor facilitates inter-connection between India, the Arabic states and Europe in every aspect. Greece possesses very strong ports. This could save more than 7 days of trip. We have strong data transfer facilities. We have become an energy hub, a pioneer state when it comes to green transition. We’re concerned about with climate crisis. We have taken significant steps. We are in process of developing connectivity with Egypt and central and northern Europe. The IMEEC connection will be a strong tie of friendship and peace.

WION: Do you think the IMEEC project is being impacted by the ongoing Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine conflict? Will it lead to delay in the project?

FM Gerapetritis: The situation is appalling. We need to take significant steps to stop it and allow humanitarian aid. When it comes to connectivity project, there could be some delay, this is a visionary project. We will lay down next steps for IMEEC project but will be taking other economic and cultural steps as well. The two governments are going to have very close relationship. We have MoUs and agreements to follow up. And we have established a multi-layer approach.

Greece wants to be the gateway of India into Europe. It is very significant. We made some progress in discussions concerning use of Greek ports. India is already present in Greece with some significant projects. We consider these pioneers of huge investment opportunities for India.

WION: How do you see India when it comes to multilateralism?