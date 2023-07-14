Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson planning to launch new media company: Report

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is planning to start a new media company, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

It has been reported that Carlson is “seeking to raise funds” for the new venture that could use Twitter as a backbone.

Under this proposed model, shorter versions of Carlson’s videos could be viewed on Twitter, but users would have to subscribe to watch the full videos.

However, it remains to be seen whether Carlson succeeds in launching his own TV channel as Fox has sent him a cease and desist letter for allegedly breaching his contract by creating content on Twitter.

The US-based newspaper reported that Carlson, along with former White House adviser Neil Patel, have already lined up “financiers, lawyers and media strategists”. Using Twitter as backbone Their media venture would eventually include videos from other hosts and have its own website and mobile app.

The Journal reports that Carlson and Patel are hesitant to use YouTube given over concerns that their videos could be censored by the platform.

Both have already met with Twitter employees to discuss about the platform’s “readiness” for features like watching Twitter videos on a television, the Journal reports. Carlson parted ways with Fox News in April Fox News and Carlson “parted ways in April” after its parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a lawsuit that claimed the news network defamed Dominion Voting Systems by airing false election-rigging claims. Carlson had played a starring role in the lawsuit.

In May, Carlson through a video message had said that he would re-launch his show on the social media platform "soon". He released the first episode of his new show, "Tucker on Twitter", in June.

He later told comedian Russell Brand that he “doesn't know” why he was booted out of the network.

In an official statement, Fox News did not disclose the reason, saying that both Carlson and the network had “mutually” agreed to separate.

As the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the prime time host became the biggest name in US cable news, regularly drawing more than 3 million nightly viewers with a pugnacious style that took aim at targets ranging from liberal politicians to LGBTQ activists and the CIA.

While hugely popular among conservatives, Carlson’s show drew criticism and attracted advertiser boycotts over its allegedly racist and sexist content.

(With inputs from agencies)