Ex-CEO of A&F allegedly exploited young men for sex: Report

A damning BBC report has shed light on a highly organised network of ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner aimed at recruiting young men for ‘sexual events’ and even exploiting them.

Mike Jeffries, who led the operations at A&F for two decades from the 1990s, transformed the company into a multi-billion-dollar teen retailer by selling sex appeal. But he was also a highly controversial figure.

He would often face allegations of discrimination against staff, lavish expenses on the company’s payroll and the unofficial influence of his life partner Matthew Smith.

Allegations of sexual misconduct

A BBC report has now alleged that the two men would hire young men for their sexual events through a middleman named James Jacobson.

According to testimonies of victims, Jacobson would also force young men to perform oral sex on him before hiring them to do sexual acts for Jeffries and Smith.

Half of the men hired by Jacobson revealed to BBC that they were often misled about the nature of the events or “not told sex was involved.”

They also claimed that they were falsely given hopes about receiving modelling opportunities with A&F.

One of the victims, named David Bradberry, said, "Jim made it clear to me that unless I let him perform oral sex on me, that I would not be meeting with Abercrombie & Fitch or Mike Jeffries."

About the ‘well-oiled machine’

BBC investigation reveals that there was a well-oiled machine to recruit men for the pleasure of Jeffries and Smith. Recruiters would often pay between $500 and $1,000 from Jacobson for every referral.

According to allegations, a personal “groomer” would immediately shave body hair from some of the men attending audition events of Jacobson.

As per the allegations, the entire operation was funded by Jeffries.

Statement by Jacobson

The middleman, now aged 70, vehemently rejects any allegation suggesting "any coercive, deceptive or forceful behaviour” on his part. He said he had "no knowledge of any such conduct by others".

"Everyone I came into contact with who attended these events went in with their eyes wide open," he said while denying that he had offered modelling opportunities to any man during hiring for those events.

A&F, which has said it considers Mr Jeffries its modern-day founder, told the BBC it was "appalled and disgusted" by his alleged behaviour. It said new leadership has transformed the company into "the values-driven organisation we are today" and it has "zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind".