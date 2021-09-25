European Union slams Russia for alleged cyberattacks and hacking ahead of German election

The European Union slammed Russia for alleged interference in the German elections after observing malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as #Ghostwriter, ahead of the parliamentary election in Germany on Sunday (September 26).

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that the fight against cyber attacks is crucial for European security as the cyberattacks threaten the integrity, democratic values and principles of EU member countries.

"Some EU Member States have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as 'Ghostwriter', and associated these with the Russian state," a press release on the behalf of Borrell read.

The statement further added, "These malicious cyber activities are targeting numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data."

Borrell also stated that activities are contrary to the norms of responsible State behaviour in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN Member States and the attacks are an attempt to undermine democratic institutions and processes.

Previously, Berlin criticised what it called Russian attempts to influence the September 26 election of a new parliament and pointed the finger at hackers from Russia's "Ghostwriter" group which reportedly specialises in spreading disinformation.

German intelligence believes they have been trying to gain access to the private email accounts of federal and regional MPs.

The European Union and member states strongly have strongly denounced the cyber activities, warned that all involved must put an end to it.

The members urged the Russian Federation to adhere to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

(With inputs from agencies)