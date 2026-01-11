Amid threat by Trump to overtake Greenland - a self-governed island that is territorially part of Denmark - by force, the United Kingdom is in talks with European allies to station army in Greenland in order to guard the Arctic for Donald Trump. This, as experts believe may be able to persuade Trump to abandon his ambition to annex the strategic island as it will be safe from Chinese or Russian threat as claimed by the US President.

British officials recently met heads of countries including Germany and France to start the preparations. British soldiers, warships and planes are expected to be deployed in Greenland to protect it from any misadventure by Russia or China.

“We share President Trump’s view – Russia’s growing aggression in the High North must be deterred, and Euro-Atlantic security strengthened,” a source told The Telegraph.

“Nato discussions on reinforcing security in the region continue, and we would never get ahead of those, but the UK is working with Nato allies to drive efforts to bolster Arctic deterrence and defence.

“The UK will continue to work with allies – as we always have – on operations in our national interest, protecting people back at home," added the source.

Trumps floats idea of buying territory

The United States is considering paying $10,000-$100,000 to each Greenland resident, as a bid to encourage the annexation of the self-governing island nation from the Kingdom of Denmark. According to reports the audacious project is likely to cost around $6 billion to a population of roughly 57,000.