Eurasia's highest volcano erupts, sending 8 miles-high ash above a Russian peninsula

The highest active volcano in Eurasia erupted on Wednesday with a huge amount of ashes floating in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruptions from the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano forced Russian authorities to close schools in two towns on a sparsely populated peninsula.

As per the officials, the volcano sent ash as high as 13 kilometres (8 miles) above sea level after eruption. This was the volcano’s third eruption in a year. It first erupted in April and then in June of 2023.

No injuries were reported in the area, but officials ordered schools in Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchy to be closed as a precaution. Both towns have a population of about 5000. Klyuchy is located about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the volcano and Ust-Kamchatsk is 50 kilometres (30 miles) away.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka

The Klyuchevskaya Sopka is a stratovolcano and is the highest mountain in Siberia and also the highest active volcano in Eurasia. Its height measured up to 4,650 metres (15,255 foot) and it first appeared 7000 years ago.

The volcano’s first eruption was recorded in 1697 and since then it has been continuously active ever since. As per geologists, the volcano has erupted 110 times during the Holocene Epoch (the current geological epoch).

Many climbing expeditions have also been carried out on the volcano. It was first climbed in 1788 by Daniel Gauss and two other members of the Billings Expedition.

Location of the volcano

The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is situated in the Kamchatka Peninsula. The peninsula extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,700 kilometres (4,100 miles) east of Moscow. The entire stretch of the peninsula is known for its array of active and dormant volcanoes, geysers and geothermal springs.

The Nov 1 eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano was predicted by the Russian authorities when they observed some increased activity at the volcano on Oct 30. As per the authorities, strombolian-type eruptions have been ongoing at the volcano since Oct 11, including several explosive eruptions around Oct 27-30.

Currently, no further eruptions are predicted at the volcano but authorities have asked residents to avoid approaching near the eruption site.