EU to begin mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers; provide more arms funding

The EU has launched a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and provided an additional 500 million euros for weaponry as part of its increased military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition to discussing how to respond to Russia's deployment of drones built in Iran, foreign ministers from the 27 countries that make up the union are scheduled to approve the choices at a conference in Luxembourg.

"Morally politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. So we have to continue supporting Ukraine," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the start of the gathering.

Ukraine's military is advancing on the battlefield after nearly eight months of warfare, and Kyiv's western supporters are anxious to make sure that its soldiers have the capability to continue fighting.

In order to deploy the cutting-edge artillery systems, missile launchers, and air defences they are sending to Kyiv, a number of EU countries, particularly Germany and France, are already training Ukrainians.

However, the EU has lagged in giving extensive training to assist the nation's military in fending off Russian invasion forces.

Thousands of soldiers have already received training from the United States, Canada, and Britain.

The precise arrangements are still being worked out, but the European training mission should start off next month.

According to an official, the goal is to initially train 12,000 soldiers in the fundamentals and another 2,800 in specialised subjects.

Poland, a neighbour of Ukraine, will act as the mission's primary hub.

The total amount contributed to the purchase of armaments from the EU's central treasury will now total three billion euros. Additionally, member states have increased their out-of-pocket spending.

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, will communicate with his EU counterparts via video link and is anticipated to reiterate calls for more armaments, more financial support, and more stringent sanctions against Moscow.

The alleged use of Iranian-made drones by Moscow to strike targets in Ukraine is being discussed by EU ministers, although no sanctions are yet anticipated.

The problem was brought into sharper relief after Monday's kamikaze drone strike on Kyiv's city centre.

Iranian officials have denied claims that they gave Russia weaponry "to be used in the fight in Ukraine."

