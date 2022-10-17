Ukraine conflict has pushed 4 million children into poverty: UNICEF

Economic fallout due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed 4 million children into poverty in eastern Europe and Central Asia, said UNICEF on Monday (October 17).

"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said.

The conflict "and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021", it said.

UNICEF studied data from 22 countries to come to its conclusion.

Russian and Ukrainian children have been most affected since Moscow's attack on its neighbour in February.

"Russia accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total increase in the number of children living in poverty due to the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis across the region, with an additional 2.8 million children now living in households below the poverty line," UNICEF found.

Also Read | Heavy fighting going on around two Donbas towns, says Zelensky

The blow to Russia's economy from Western sanctions combined with its large population to produce the outsize effect.

"Ukraine is home to half a million additional children living in poverty, the second largest share," UNICEF added.

Romania followed closely behind, with a further 110,000 children in poverty.

"Children all over the region are being swept up in this war's terrible wake," said UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan.

"If we don't support these children and families now, the steep rise in child poverty will almost certainly result in lost lives, lost learning, and lost futures."

The agency explained that the poorer the family is, the greater the proportion of its income it needs to spend on food and fuel. This leaves less for children's healthcare and education.

They are also "more at risk of violence, exploitation and abuse".

UNICEF said that this could translate into additional 4500 children dying before their first birthdays.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE