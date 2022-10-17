Heavy fighting going on around two Donbas towns, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (October 16) that heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donbas region.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

The town of Bakhmut has been the next target of Russia's armed forces in their slow advance through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar lies just to the north of Bakhmut.

In his evening address, President Zelensky made an appeal to Ukraine citizens to bring about reduction in their electricity consumption.

"As a result of the Russian missile terror in some cities and districts of Ukraine, we have to limit the supply of electricity in order to ensure the stable operation of the entire system," Zelensky said, adding that people should reduce electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (1400GMT to 2000GMT).

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. After steady gain of territory in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military have been able to retake large swathes of land.

