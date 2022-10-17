Kalashnikov AK 203 to be produced in India by year end, says Russia

In a big shot in the arm for India's local manufacturing for defense, the Director General of Russia's Rosoboronexport has said Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles will be produced in India by year-end. In 2019, India and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement for setting up Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited-- a joint venture to manufacture the AK-203 assault rifles. The Russian state company is a co-founder of the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited.

AK203 is the advanced version of the Kalashnikov assault rifle family, the first of which was the AK-47. Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said, “the Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022. Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India."

The project was announced by Indian PM Modi in collaboration with the Russian President and aims to produce millions of these rifles that will ultimately become part of the Indian security forces' essentials. Rosoboronexport, which is Russia's state agency for exports/imports of defense products will be participating in the mega DefExpo due to begin in Gujarat on 18th October. It is understood, during the exhibition, the Russian company will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

Alexander Mikheev pointed out that "we look forward to fruitful meetings and negotiations with partners on the entire range of issues related to military-technical cooperation between Russia and India. Rosoboronexport is ready to discuss mutually beneficial projects and talk about its exclusive proposals on joint work complying with the terms of ToT (transfer of technology) imposed by the Indian side,"

The state company, which accounts for over 85 per cent of Russia’s exports of arms and military equipment has India, and China among its key customers. Asked if the Ukraine conflict will impact any deliveries to India related to defence, a company representative said that the company "fully fulfills its contractual obligations under its cooperation projects with India" especially "in the face of pressure from third countries.".The company has worked together with Indian authorities for the licensed production of multirole Su-30MKI fighter jets in India, and the modernisation and transfer of the Vikramaditya aircraft carrier to the Indian Navy.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.