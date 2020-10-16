EU leaders aim for deal in December on new climate change target

European Union countries edged closer to agreement on a new climate target at a summit on Thursday, but deferred a deal on the emissions-cutting goal to a meeting in December.

The leaders` discussion in Brussels was their first on upgrading the existing EU target of a 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The EU`s executive, the European Commission, has said the bloc needs a cut of at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 that all 27 countries bar coal-dependent Poland have committed to.

The leaders did not endorse a specific 2030 target on Thursday, but agreed to "return to the issue" in December, with the aim of finalising the goal by year-end.

The EU takes decisions by unanimity. Once countries agree a common position on the 2030 target, they must strike a deal with the European Parliament, which wants a 60% emissions cut.

Leaders agreed to postpone the deal until countries have more information on the national impact of the target. That could placate Poland, which has said it cannot back a new climate goal without this analysis.

The Council of EU leaders "invites the Commission to conduct in-depth consultations with member states to assess the specific situations and to provide more information about the impact at member states` level," a joint statement said.

It also confirmed the 2030 emissions-cutting target would be met "collectively" at the EU level. This could help convince the Czech Republic, which said on Thursday it could support an EU-wide 55% emissions cut by 2030, but that it could not achieve that goal at a national level.

"Every country has a different energy mix and we have to take it into consideration. So if we agree on a 55% average in the EU, the Czech Republic doesn`t have any problem," Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Babis also represented Poland at the summit, since Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is self-isolating after contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

"We are not sure, even roughly, what the cost would be for individual countries," said an official from a country that has not yet pledged support for the 55% emissions-cutting goal.

But if the EU allocates sufficient funds from its next budget to help carbon-intensive countries meet the goal, "then we will not get in the way of the consensus" in December, the official said.

Roughly half of the EU`s 27 members - including Germany, France, Spain, Latvia and Denmark - have said they support the "at least 55%" goal. The target would usher in sweeping changes to EU policies, including tighter car emissions standards and higher carbon costs for industry and airlines.