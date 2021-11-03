Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as insurgents threaten the capital

As fighters from Tigray's northern province prepared to march on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's cabinet issued a statewide state of emergency, effective immediately. Authorities in Addis Ababa warned civilians to prepare to protect the capital.

The steps were taken after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration for over a year, made reported progress.

"The state of emergency is aimed to protect civilians from atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF group in several parts of the country," state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported.



WATCH:

The six-month state of emergency allows for the establishment of roadblocks, the disruption of transportation services, the imposition of curfews, and the military's takeover of particular districts, among other things.



Also Read | Ethiopian forces conduct airstrikes on Tigray amid humanitarian crisis

Everyone suspected of having ties to "terrorist" organisations may be imprisoned without a court order, and anyone above the age of military duty could be drafted to fight.



Also Read | Fuel shortages block food aid in famine-threatened Tigray: UN

According to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, the measure also empowers authorities to conscript "any military-age person who owns weapons" or suspend any media outlets suspected of "giving moral support directly or indirectly" to the TPLF.

(With inputs from agencies)