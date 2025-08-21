/"All of ESPN": ESPN launches new streaming service as NFL network joins the family

ESPN has launched its all-new streaming service and struck a landmark deal to acquire NFL Network, RedZone, and NFL Fantasy. Here’s what it means for fans, pricing, and the future of sports streaming.
ESPN has launched a direct-to-consumer streaming service simply branded "ESPN", which will deliver a personalised experience like fans' own 'Sports Centre'. ESPN has also acquired NFL media assets, integrating the NFL's content into its streaming platform.
"One of the things I've always craved is a 'SportsCenter' that is tailored to me. So I'm [a fan of] Yankees, Giants, Knicks, Rangers, Notre Dame," ESPN chairman Pitaro told in an interview with ABC News.
The service is summed up by the chairman, Pitaro, as 'All of ESPN', and it is priced at $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year. There is a limited selection of content at a lower price of $11.99/month or $119.99/year. It will offer users access to 47,000 live events, 12 networks and the full slate of ESPN original programming.
The streaming platform is focused on personalising experiences tailored to specific users, including the option to track fantasy teams, track four different games at the same time, and watch, bet at the same time. There is a new feature called "SportsCenter for You," which will include specific videos catering to user interests.
ESPN has reached a nonbinding agreement with the NFL to acquire major media properties. These includes NFL Network, NFL Fantasy, and Red Zone, NFL has received 10 per cent equity ESPN. Furthermore, ESPN will integrate NFL within its streaming platfom. NFL will retain the digital rights via NFL and NFL Film. ESPN will gain the rights for licensing aditional NFL games total 28 NFL game slots per season, however NFL network will retain exclusive rights of eight games. This partnership will deepen ESPN's content offerings and revitalises NFL's network.