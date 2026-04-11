/Epstein survivors accuse Melania Trump of 'shifting the burden,' push back on call for congressional hearings: 'We've done our part'

More than a dozen survivors of sex offender, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's abuse have responded sharply to Melania Trump's surprise public statement this week, accusing the First Lady of deflecting responsibility onto the very people who have already paid the heaviest price. In a joint statement, thirteen survivors, along with the brother and sister of the late Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Epstein accusers before her death, said that calling on Congress to hear from victims amounted to burden-shifting, not justice. "Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony," the group said. "Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility not justice."

Melania denies ties to Epstein, Maxwell

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In a statement on Thursday (Apr 9), the First Lady unequivocally said that "the lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today." She noted that "fake images and statements" about her and Epstein had been spreading on social media for years. Melania also denied that Epstein had introduced her to Donald Trump and claimed that she met her husband two years before she ever encountered Epstein. Reports suggest that the two met independently in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan, hosted by Paolo Zampolli.

She also stated she had never been on Epstein's plane, never visited his private island, did not know about his abuse of victims, and was never involved "in any capacity." On Maxwell, she said she had no relationship with her either. Calling on Congress to hold public hearings, she said, "give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath."

Epstein survivors push back

However, the FLOTUS's proposal landed badly with those she was ostensibly trying to support. The survivors' group said the First Lady was "shifting the burden onto survivors under politicised conditions that protect those with power", naming the Department of Justice, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the Trump administration, which they said has "still not fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act."

They also directed criticism at Attorney General Pam Bondi, who this week declined to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify before the House oversight committee about the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein investigation and the release of his files. "It diverts attention from Pam Bondi, who must answer for withheld files and the exposure of survivors' identities," the statement said. "Those failures continue to put lives at risk while shielding enablers. Survivors have done their part. Now it's time for those in power to do theirs."