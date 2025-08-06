/Epstein scandal: Unseen photos reveal shocking connections with Musk, Bill Clinton - See secrets hidden in his NY mansion

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which has been making the headlines recently, has taken a new turn as unseen letters and photographs have emerged, revealing the late sex offender's shocking connections with some of the biggest personalities, including Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and the Saudi Arabian crown prince. Not just this, some major photographs are out, showing his life at his Manhattan mansion.

The New York Times published a bunch of unseen letters and photographs, revealing Epstein's hidden life. It included a letter written to Epstein by high-profile individuals, given to him on his 63rd birthday in 2016.

Along with letters, the Times also published photos from inside his seven-story New York mansion. One of the images shows a taxidermied tiger and reportedly shows a green first edition copy of Lolita, which is a controversial 1955 novel about a middle-aged man’s sexual obsession with and sexual abuse and rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Inside his Manhattan mansion

Moreover, surveillance cameras were spotted in his bedroom and an adjoining room. In his "massage room", there were paintings of naked women, shelves of lubricant and a large silver ball and chain. Notably, many underage victims have said that they were sexually assaulted by Epstein in his massage room.

In other photographs revealed by The Times, Epstein is pictured alongside his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in prison. He was also pictured with Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, Fidel Castro, Larry Summers, and Richard Branson.

Here's what the letters reveal

The letters, which were written by some of the high-profile people, were compiled and given as a birthday gift to Jeffrey Epstein. In one of the letters from filmmaker Woody Allen, he recalled Epstein's dinner parties at his Upper East Side townhouse, calling them "always interesting".

He further said that the parties included "politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists, and even royalty”.

The filmmaker further described the dinners as "Well served", adding, "I say well served – often it’s by some professional houseman and just as often by several young women” who he said reminded him of “Castle Dracula where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.”

Another letter was written by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife. They wrote, "There is no limit to your curiosity. You are like a closed book to many of them, but you know everything about everyone." They further described Epstein as “A COLLECTOR OF PEOPLE”.

“May you enjoy a long and healthy life and may all of us, your friends, enjoy your table for many more years to come," the two added.

Other letters were from billionaire media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman; Noam Chomsky and his wife; Joichi Ito, the former head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab; physicist Lawrence M Krauss; and Harvard biologist and mathematician Martin Nowak.

When requested for comment, Krauss reportedly said that he did not recall the letter but did attend "several lunches with interesting discussions" with authors, scientists and others at Epstein's house.