Environmental groups sue Norwegian state, ask court to halt recently approved billion-dollar oil projects

Two environmental groups, the Nordic branch of Greenpeace and Natur og Ungdom (Nature and Youth or Young Friends of the Earth Norway), on Thursday (June 29) said that they are suing the Norwegian state for violating the country’s constitution and international human rights commitments. This comes as Norway recently approved three offshore oilfields and new oil and gas projects worth nearly $19 billion.

What have the environmental groups sought? The two environmental groups have sought a court injunction against the government calling for an immediate halt to the ongoing development of three Norwegian offshore oilfields – Equinor’s Breidablikk and Aker BP’s Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields.

The groups have based their arguments on the Norwegian constitution and its international human rights commitments. In a joint statement, the environmental groups said, “Their recent approvals violate the Norwegian constitution and Norway’s international human rights commitments, as well as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

This also comes after the groups previously lost a similar lawsuit, back in 2020, which objected to the planned development of new oil fields approved by the government. Both Greenpeace and Nature and Youth have long sought the court’s intervention against Norway’s oil and gas production.

The recent lawsuit also comes a day after the country’s petroleum and energy ministry green-lit another 19 oil and gas fields worth more than 200 billion Norwegian crowns ($18.5 billion).

This comes around, the two groups have argued that the government has failed to assess the global impact of the three oil fields – Yggdrasil, Tyrving and Breidablikk – and alleged that they were “either non-existent or highly inadequate, rendering the approvals invalid.”

They added, “The organisations demand that the development cease until the court has assessed the legal basis.”

In a statement, the head of Greenpeace Norway, Frode Pleym, said that the “Norwegian government is hellbent on opening new oil fields that will produce fossil fuels decades into the future.” He added, “It is blatantly disregarding the climate, the science, and even our own Supreme Court in its effort to please the oil industry.”



Notably, Norway is western Europe’s largest oil-producing nation as well as the biggest supplier of natural gas to the continent. The government has also previously argued that its petroleum resources are vital to Europe’s energy security. How has the government responded? In a statement to Reuters, State Secretary and Energy Minister, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen said that while they are confident approval of the recent projects has not violated the law, “Still, it’s the right of environmental organisations to try this before the court.”

In the context of violations of rights and the law, Eriksen also said, “The government is respecting its commitments in the Paris (climate) treaty,” as quoted by news agency AFP.

He added, “At the same time, we need to contribute to energy security during the transition...The authorisations we have granted ensure that Europe will continue to have access to energy in the future as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)



