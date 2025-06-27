/End of Gaza war? Netanyahu drops BIG HINT of normalising Israel's ties with neighbours after Trump's support on criminal cases

United States President Donald Trump has called for Israel to cancel the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or grant him a pardon, describing the case against him as a “witch-hunt”. Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and his trial began in 2020. The trial involves three criminal cases and Netanyahu denied the allegations, pleading not guilty. Trump's support for Netanyahu is a part of his larger attempt to end the war in Gaza and expand the Abraham Accords, reports suggested. On the same lines, Netanyahu also said that Israel has the chance to attain the “dramatic expansion” of its normalisation accords with Middle Eastern countries.

Trump's support for Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing criminal trial. “BREAKING NEWS… I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social. The intervention by the American president came as the cross-examination of Netanyahu, which began earlier this month, was due to resume. Trump denounced the case against Netanyahu as “politically motivated,” saying the prime minister has gone through a “Horror Show” since the trial began in 2020.

‘Opportunity for a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements’: Netanyahu

Stating that Israel has won a war against Iran after fighting “valiantly”, Netanyahu said that it is the opportunity for his nation to expand peace accords with Arab countries, hinting at the expansion of Abraham Accords. “We fought valiantly against Iran — and achieved a great victory. This victory opens up an opportunity for a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working hard on this. Along with the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity here that must not be missed. Not even a single day can be wasted,” he said.