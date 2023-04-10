Elon Musk starts following Narendra Modi on Twitter, users wonder if Tesla's India days lie ahead

Twitter owner Elon Musk started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In the list of 195 people Musk follows, PM Modi's name appeared on Monday.

The screenshot of the list shared on the microblogging platform soon gained traction. Around 134.3 million people follow Musk, which makes him the most followed person on Twitter.

The feat was achieved by him in late March as he surpassed former US President Barack Obama.

With more than 87.7 million followers, PM Modi is one of the most followed political leaders on Twitter. The news about the update in the list of Musk's followers was shared on Twitter by "Elon Alerts", which constantly monitors the activity of the account owned by the Tesla chief.

The recent development sparked a new debate on Twitter as some users hoped that this was a sign of the arrival of Tesla in India.

"What made Elon Musk to follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a factory there $TSLA. Let's see," quizzed one user while reacting to the news.

Previously, Musk had stated that electric cars will not be manufactured by Tesla in India unless it is permitted to first sell and service them locally.

Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on the other hand, had stated that the government will only allow Tesla to sell cars in India if it is manufacturing electric vehicles in the country.

Few users stated that efforts are being made by PM Modi to make India a better country.

"Thanks Elon Musk! As our PM Modiji is taking efforts to make our country better, prosperous, progressive & improve people' lives, Elon Musk is also striving for making world sane, wokism free, assuring good society & better future life for today's children. Wish both best wishes!" commented a user.

As per a report published by the Guinness World Records Twitter has 450 million monthly active users approximately, which reflects that 30 per cent of total Twitter users are following Musk.

In October 2022, Musk took charge of Twitter. At that time, he had around 110 million users. In five months, the following increased to 133 million.

