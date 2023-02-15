Elon Musk posts satirical picture of Twitter's 'new CEO', announces a leadership change by end of 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday said that a new CEO might soon be running the social networking service. Addressing the World Government Summit conference in Dubai virtually, Musk said that by the end of 2023, someone else might be at the helm at Twitter. His exact words as per AFP were, "I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company." Reportedly the billionaire has pegged the end of 2023 as the time for Twitter's leadership. This, as per him, depends on him being able to "stabilise the organisation and make sure it's in a healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out."

The announcement comes a month after Musk first announced that he is planning to step down. However, since the December 21 announcement, he has for the most part remained silent on the topic.

As per AFP, the Tesla, SpaceX founder has given out a few hints about the kind of leader he is looking for. First and foremost, as per the remark he made in December, the person will have to be "someone foolish enough" had taken his place.

On Wednesday (February 15) the chief twit also took to the micro-blogging platform to post the picture of the "new CEO of Twitter", who in his own words is "amazing". The picture is of a dog wearing a sweater that says 'CEO,' and as one user said "i guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job".

Twitterati are having a field day over the meme, with some rooting for a cat CEO instead of a dog.

Let's see who replaces Musk and when. Under the eccentric billionaire, the platform has undergone massive changes, most of which haven't been that well received. A leadership change might be exactly what is needed to save the platform, which has been "riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of thousands of banned accounts and major advertisers fleeing."

