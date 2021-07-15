Elon Musk lauds ISRO on 3rd test of Vikas engine for Gaganyaan mission

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful completion of the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan programme, India's first manned space mission.

ISRO successfully tested the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII spacecraft on Wednesday, as part of the Gaganyaan programme's engine qualification requirements, the space agency said in a statement.



#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme



At the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, the engine was fired for 240 seconds.

The engine's performance met the test objectives, and the parameters were near to the projections during the test, according to an official statement made by ISRO.

As part of the Gaganyaan programme, four Indian astronaut candidates have previously completed general space flight training in Russia.

Union Minister of State (Independent charge) of Space, Jitendra Singh said in February this year that the first unmanned mission is planned in December 2021 and the second unmanned one in 2022-23 followed by the human spaceflight demonstration.

(With inputs from agencies)