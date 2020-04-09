Eleven Indian-Americans die of coronavirus in US, 16 others test positive

Eleven Indian nationals living in the United States have died of the coronavirus infection and 16 others tested positive with deadly COVID-19 virus.

Four of the victims are taxi drivers in New York and all Indians who have succumbed to the deadly infection in the US are male.

Also read — Over 4 lakh infected with coronavirus in US: Report

A total of 14,800 people have died due to coronavirus in the US and more than 4 lacs people are afflicted with it.



Also read: After coronavirus outbreak, Chinese companies eye European businesses

New York City has emerged as the US epicentre for COVID-19 spurt, accounting for more than 6,000 deaths and over 1,38,000 cases of infections. New Jersey accounts for 1,500 fatalities and nearly 48,000 infections.



Also read: Bernie Sanders drops out of US presidential race, Biden to take on Trump in 2020 polls

The US death toll is approaching those of hard-hit Italy with more than 17,000 and Spain with more than 14,500.

President Donald Trump has defended his response to the crisis, and on Tuesday he accused the World Health Organization of reacting slowly.

He questioned why the WHO had given "such a faulty recommendation," apparently referring to the UN body's advice against curtailing international travel to stop the virus which first spread from China.

"They called it wrong. They really missed the call. They could have called it months earlier," he said.

Trump has been widely criticized for initially downplaying the virus, which he likened to the ordinary flu and said was under control in the United States, before later accepting that it was a national emergency.

(With inputs from AFP)