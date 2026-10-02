/El-Sayed vs Rogers: Why Michigan could be a crucial test for Democrats in US midterm elections

Michigan is emerging as one of the clearest tests of the Democratic Party’s strategy heading into the 2026 US midterm elections, and at the centre of it is a closely fought Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers. A recent GBAO survey conducted for Senate Majority PAC showed El-Sayed leading Rogers 48 per cent to 44 per cent among Michigan likely voters. The poll, conducted from September 19-22, surveyed 800 likely voters and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The numbers, however, underline just how competitive the contest remains. An Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll conducted earlier in September put El-Sayed ahead 48 per cent to 46 per cent, while a Fox News poll released this week showed the Democrat leading Rogers 50 per cent to 49 per cent among likely voters. A Marist poll of registered voters, meanwhile, found El-Sayed with a 51-44 advantage. That makes Michigan particularly significant for Democrats.

President Donald Trump carried the state in the 2024 presidential election, winning 49.7 per cent of the vote to Kamala Harris's 48.3 per cent, after Joe Biden had carried Michigan in 2020. El-Sayed's candidacy therefore presents a complicated political test. He emerged from a competitive Democratic primary with strong support from the party's progressive wing and is now attempting to translate that coalition into a statewide general-election campaign in a state where Republicans have demonstrated presidential-level strength.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, brings his own statewide experience. The former Congressman narrowly lost the 2024 Michigan Senate race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, with Slotkin winning by just 0.3 percentage points. The race is also being fought against a broader backdrop of voter sentiment towards Trump and the national political environment. The latest Marist survey found 57 per cent of Michigan registered voters disapproved of Trump's job performance, while 42 per cent said their congressional vote was mainly a vote against the president.

But the contest cannot simply be reduced to a referendum on Trump. Polling suggests significant differences among demographic groups. Emerson found Rogers ahead among voters without a four-year college degree, while El-Sayed held a sizeable advantage among college graduates. The economy was also identified as the most important issue by Michigan voters in that survey, followed by healthcare, threats to democracy and housing affordability.

Republicans, meanwhile, have sought to frame El-Sayed as too far to the left, making his progressive record a central part of their campaign against him. Reuters reported that Republican organisers and allied groups have been working to portray El-Sayed as a "far-left" candidate while presenting Rogers as a more conventional conservative. Democrats have countered by focusing on economic concerns and grassroots mobilisation.

The stakes extend beyond Michigan itself. Republicans currently hold the Senate majority, while Democrats are seeking to regain control of the chamber in November. Michigan is therefore one of the contests being closely watched as both parties map their routes to a Senate majority. For Democrats, the El-Sayed-Rogers contest is also a test of whether a candidate associated with the party's progressive wing can build a statewide coalition in a state that backed Trump in the last presidential election. For Republicans, it is an opportunity to demonstrate that Trump's 2024 gains in Michigan can translate into another Republican Senate victory.