Eight-year-old boy, teenager shot dead in West Bank, says Palestinian health ministry

The Palestinian health ministry on Wednesday (Nov 29) said that shots fired from the Israeli military claimed the lives of an eight-year-old boy and a teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

"Adam al-Ghul, eight years old, and Bassem Abu el-Wafa, 15 years old, were killed by bullets from the occupier", the ministry released a statement saying.

As per local media reports, the CCTV footage of the incident doing rounds on the internet shows a boy being hit by a bullet and falling in the street, prompting the other kids to flee from the site.

Several other images of the incident show a teenager also being struck by a bullet and falling, appearing to call for help as more shots hit the ground around him and other people run for cover, as per news agency AFP reports.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP that the boy and the teen had been on a side street of central Jenin's main thoroughfare, an area apparently off limits to the Israeli army as it is solely under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli military says 'verifying' information

The Israeli military, on being asked about the deaths, said that it was "verifying" the details.

It said that the army personnel did carry an overnight raid in the Jenin refugee camp which it said "killed two high-ranking terrorists".

Out of the two, one was wanted over connection with attacks that claimed the lives of Israelis or wounded them.

Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that a ten-month-old hostage Kfir Babis was killed along with two family members in an alleged Israeli airstrike before the truce.

Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades made the claims, to which Israel reacted saying that it is still verifying the reports. The militant group failed to provide any evidence supporting its claims over the killing of the baby.

The Palestinian militant group further stated that the baby's mother 30-year-old mother Shiri Silberman-Babis and four-year-old brother Ariel, were also killed in the Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli army said that it is investigating the reports. It released a statement saying that it was "verifying the accuracy of the information."

"Hamas is endangering the lives of all the hostages in the Gaza Strip, who include nine children, and is responsible for their security," an IDF statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

