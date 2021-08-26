Egypt reopens Gaza crossing at Rafah

Egypt on Thursday partially re-opened Rafah crossing which connects it with the Gaza strip. One way traffic into the Palestinian enclave is being allowed. Israel has eased import restrictions for the territory it has blockaded since 2007.

Rafah is Gaza's only gateway to the outside world that is not controlled by Israel. It was shuttered on Monday by Egypt without giving any reason.

Egypt, a key mediator between Israel and the Hamas Islamists who control the coastal enclave, has previously used Rafah closures as a punitive measure against Hamas.

Late Wednesday, Hamas's interior ministry announced that Rafah would open to incoming traffic on Thursday and to two-way traffic on Sunday.

People had begun to cross after midday, an AFP journalist said.

Hamas police made efforts to contain Wednesday's unrest by preventing people from approaching the border fence.

The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories (COGAT) said more goods would be allowed to enter Gaza from Thursday.

They would includes "equipment for international civilian projects" and new vehicles, among other measures, it said in a statement.

Israel also agreed to boost by 1,000 the number of merchants allowed through its Erez crossing to Gaza.

"The civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's security stability, while further expansion of these measures will be examined in accordance with a situational security assessment," COGAT added.

