Ecuador: Colin Armstrong, British businessman rescued, nine arrested

QuitoEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Ecuador's Minister of Government Monica Palencia addresses the media after Colin Armstrong, a businessman and Britain's former honorary consul in Guayaquil, was rescued by police after he was kidnapped Photograph:(Reuters)

Colin Armstrong rescue: Kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly common in Ecuador amid rising crime largely attributed to drug trafficking gangs active in the region.

Police in South America's Ecuador rescued a prominent British businessman on Wednesday (Dec 20) morning, four days after he was reported missing.

Colin Armstrong was also Britain's former honorary consul in the industrial city of Guayaquil, about 431 km south of capital Quito. 

Armstrong was reportedly abducted on Saturday from his home in the town of Baba in Los Rios province, local Ecuavisa outlet reported.

Colin Armstrong rescue operation: How it occurred?

According to General Cesar Zapata, Commander General of the Police in Ecuador, Armstrong was released on Wednesday and was now safe.

Zapata added that nine people had been apprehended in he operation, one foreign national and eight Ecuadoreans.

Zapata later told reporters that a Colombian woman was kidnapped along with Armstrong before being abandoned in a residential area of Guayaquil. The woman was attached with what appeared to be explosives but they later turned out to be fake.

According to a report in the Reuters, police carried out more than 30 raids on homes, uncovering grenades, firearms, ammunition and drugs. They also located a vehicle they say was used for the kidnapping.

Why was Armstrong kidnapped?

The police said that kidnapping was economically motivated."We will not allow impunity. Police actions continue," Interior Minister Monica Palencia added on the social media platform.

Kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly common in Ecuador amid rising crime largely attributed to drug trafficking gangs active in the region.

Britain's ambassador in Ecuador, Chris Campbell, thanked the police for the rescue.

(With inputs from the agencies)

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

