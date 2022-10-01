Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra, one dies

One person was killed on Saturday in an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 that occurred in Indonesia's Northern Sumatra region, according to the nation's BMKG meteorological and geophysics office.

According to BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati, nine people were hurt as a result of the earthquake, which was felt in a few places and forced residents to leave their houses.

#Gempa Mag:3.7, 01-Okt-22 08:36:38 WIB, Lok:2.03 LU, 98.97 BT (Pusat gempa berada di darat 1 km TimurLaut TAPANULI UTARA), Kedlmn:3 Km Dirasakan (MMI) III Teluk Dalam, II Humbang Hasundutan #BMKG

She said that there was no tsunami risk but warned of probable landslides in mountainous places. The earthquake was initially felt at 2:28 a.m. (1928 GMT), and 53 aftershocks were reported following it.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.

The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

