A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and caution residents about potential aftershocks. The quake’s epicenter was located approximately 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Reacting to the earthquake and tsunami warnings, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government is working around the clock to ensure that aid reaches everyone affected by the recent earthquake. He stated that he has directed relevant agencies and the military to conduct evacuations in coastal areas as a precaution against potential tsunami threats. Marcos added that authorities are currently assessing the situation on the ground and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

According to Reuters, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated that dangerous tsunami waves could potentially impact coastlines within 300 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter following the powerful quake in the Philippines. The US Tsunami Warning System also indicated there was a tsunami threat. Both agencies warned that coastal areas near the epicenter should remain on alert for possible hazardous sea level changes and wave activity.

Just a day before the Mindanao tremor, a separate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded at 10:30 a.m. local time on 9 October, 2025. The epicenter was located three kilometers north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometers. The quake caused strong shaking in Baguio City, prompting evacuations in schools and universities. Mayor Benjamin Magalong ordered the suspension of classes for the day. Weaker tremors were also felt in parts of Benguet, Mountain Province, and Pangasinan.

Tsunami threat for nearby coastal areas

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based in Honolulu announced that dangerous waves could form within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. Coastal regions in the Philippines closest to the quake could experience surges up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal sea levels. Smaller waves may also reach nearby countries such as Indonesia and Palau.

Despite the intensity of the tremors, no fatalities or significant property damage were reported from either earthquake. However, PHIVOLCS continues to monitor the situation closely and has warned the public to remain alert for possible aftershocks, due to country’s location along the Pacific Ring of Fire—a highly active seismic zone responsible for about 90 per cent of the world's earthquakes.