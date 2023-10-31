Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolts Chile

A very strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude was reported in Chile on Tuesday (Oct 31) morning. As per a report by Volcano Discovery, the earthquake was reported near La Serena, Elqui, Coquimbo Region at 7.33 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The report said that the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicentre.

However, no significant damage had been reported so far, apart from objects falling from shelves, and broken windows.

Further details are awaited.

This earthquake in Chile comes over a month after an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck the country's northern region on September 7.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was registered at 8.48 pm local time and its epicentre was 41 kilometres south-southwest of Coquimbo. The quake had a depth of 41 kilometres.

Here too, no injuries or damages were reported.

