/Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan, 5.9 tremors felt in Pakistan; aftershocks in India's Delhi, J&K

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck parts of southeastern Afghanistan and 5.9magnitudetremors were felt in Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and many other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, on Thursday (Sep 4). This comes after a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan early this week killed more than 2,200 people in Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Hangu, Abbottabad, Swat, Attock, and Malakand, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic. According to earthquake monitoring sites, the quake originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 111 kilometres. It was recorded at 21:56 PST, with coordinates at latitude 35.12°N and longitude 70.71°E. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. As per multiple reports, aftershocks were also felt in India's New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Afghanistan quake deadliest in decades

Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit eastern Afghanistan, and death toll rose sharply to more than 2,200 on Thursday, making it the deadliest in decades to hit the country. "Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from destroyed houses during search and rescue operations," deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said, announcing the new toll, adding that "rescue efforts are still ongoing". Rescue and relief efforts were delayed because of limited access to the mountainous Kunar province. China pledged around $7 million of emergency relief, such as tents, blankets and food.

Warning about the shortages of medicines and staff, the World Health Organisation warned that local healthcare services were “under immense strain.” WHO emergency team lead in Afghanistan said that hospitals are struggling, families are grieving and survivors have lost everything. Filippo Grandi, head of the UN's refugee agency, said the quake had "affected more than 500,000 people" in eastern Afghanistan.

What to do when an earthquake hits you?