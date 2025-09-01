In 2002, Afghanistan endured another devastating sequence of quakes in the Hindu Kush. The first was a powerful deep earthquake of magnitude 7.4, followed by a shallower 6.1 tremor. Combined, these events killed between 1,200 and 2,200 people, while injuring many more. Their impact extended beyond immediate destruction, as landslides and blocked roads hindered rescue efforts in some of the country’s most remote and mountainous areas.

