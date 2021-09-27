Earthquake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead

WION Web Team
Greece Published: Sep 27, 2021, 01:49 PM(IST)

Locals get out on the street after an earthquake in Crete, Greece Photograph:( Reuters )

According to initial reports, the 5.8 magnitude quake damaged historical buildings in the Greek island of Crete.

Reports say one person was killed after an earthquake hit the Greek island of Crete on Monday.

Initial reports said the 5.8 magnitude quake damaged historical buildings in the area. According to reports, it was the tenth earthquake felt in Crete in the last two hours.

The person who was killed was reportedly working in a church which collapsed due to the quake. 

People immediately took to social media to post their views as rescue operations began in the area.

Reports claimed people were trapped in buildings even as several left their homes to come out on the streets.

(More details awaited)

(With inputs from Agencies)

