Early voting begins in Florida with over 30 million votes cast in US elections

With just 15 days to go for the US elections, early voting started in San Francisco as US presidential race enters its home stretch.

Amid the election frenzy, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden have been criss-crossing states in a bid to capture the last minute voters as the final polling day nears.

According to US elections project, over 30 million Americans have already exercised their franchise. The tracker informed that 30,738,627 ballots have been cast across the United States with over 4 million voters in Texas who have already chosen their president.

In California, over 3 million votes have been cast with over 2 million in Florida.

As the election heat reaches fever pitch, Donald Trump told supporters to deliver Democrats "a thundering defeat" at a campaign rally in Tuscon, Arizona even as he objected to the "mute" button in next TV presidential debate with Biden.

Voters have turned in southern Florida with masks for the start of in-person as voters poured in throughout Hialeah and Miami beach.

According to an opinion poll, Biden leads Trump by 8.9 percentage points with the Democratic presidential hopeful ahead by an average 1.4 percentage points as the presidential race enters the final stage.

"Together, we can put an end to the last four years of darkness, division, and chaos," Biden he tweeted, adding, "We can unite, mend our wounds, and begin to heal."

Biden has already campaigned in North Carolina as his vice presidential pics Kamla Harris was pitched to take on a drive-in rally in Orlando amid a voter mobilization event in Jacksonville.