During EAM Jaishankar's Tanzania visit, announcement to be made on establishment of IIT campus

In a significant move to enhance educational ties between India and Africa, an announcement is expected to be made during External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to Tanzania next week regarding the establishment of the first foreign campus of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The development comes after a series of discussions and negotiations between the two nations, highlighting India's commitment to bringing world-class education to the African continent.

Tanzania in the past has been a major beneficiary of Indian scholarships and educational assistance. A number of Tanzanian students are currently studying in India, many of whom are self-financed. The establishment of an IIT campus in Tanzania will not only provide local students with enhanced educational opportunities but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the east African country.

Also read | RBI allows India and Tanzania to use national currencies for trading

The upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will witness the signing of a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Tanzania for establishment of the IIT Campus.

The campus is expected to play a crucial role in nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and facilitating technological advancements in Tanzania and the broader African region.

India and Tanzania have been bolstering their engagement across various sectors, including defense cooperation. Recently, the second meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defense Cooperation Committee took place, leading to the formulation of a comprehensive five-year roadmap for defense collaboration. This roadmap encompasses initiatives ranging from customized training and capacity building to maritime cooperation, infrastructure development, and joint efforts in defense equipment and technology.

Also watch | Indian EAM S Jaishankar participates in BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting × Meanwhile when it comes to educational capacities in Africa, earlier this year announcement was made on establishment of first overseas campus of India's National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Jinja, Uganda. The announcement regarding the NFSU campus was made during EAM Jaishankar's visit to Uganda in April. The decision to establish NFSU's overseas campus was facilitated by the proactive response of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a letter from the President of Uganda in August 2022.

India has traditionally been a preferred destination for African students seeking higher education, and the establishment of foreign campuses for prestigious Indian universities and technical institutes in Africa further strengthens educational ties between the two regions. Africa consistently ranks among the top five destinations for African students pursuing higher education abroad. With the establishment of the IIT campus in Tanzania and NFSU Campus in Uganda, India aims to provide access to quality education and empower students with the knowledge and skills required to contribute to the socio-economic development of their countries.