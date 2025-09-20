/Dublin Airport Terminal 2 evacuated over ‘safety and security’ concerns

Terminal 2 of the Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday (Sep 20) over “security” concerns, the airport said in a statement. It added that the flights may be temporarily impacted.
Terminal 2 at the Dublin Airport was evacuated on Saturday (Sep 20) over “security” concerns, the airport said in a statement. It added that the flights may be temporarily impacted, without disclosing the reason behind the evacuation. This comes after European airports reported disruptions in flight operations following a cyberattack. It is unclear whether the two events are related or not.
In a statement on X, Dublin Airport said, "
(more details to follow)