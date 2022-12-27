Dubai-bound flight carrying Iranian footballer’s family who supported anti-govt stir rerouted

A Dubai-bound flight carrying the wife and daughter of former football national team captain Ali Daei, who has supported anti-government protests, was re-routed by the Iranian authorities, preventing them from leaving the country.

According to local media reports, Daei’s wife was banned from leaving the country after authorities ordered the Mahan Air plane she had been a passenger in to land on Iran's Kish Island in the Gulf.

"I really don't know the reason for this. Did they want to arrest a terrorist?" Daei told news agency ISNA.

The latest development comes weeks after a jewellery shop and a restaurant by the ex-footballer were shut down after he pledged his support on social media.

The Iranian authorities have been coming hard on the protesters, who have been on the streets against the government over the death of Mahasa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being detained for violating rules related to Islamic headscarf.

People from all walks of life have joined the three-month-long protest, which is threatening to oust the theocracy that has been in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

People have been relying heavily on social media platforms, which the government is trying to shut down.

Iran has blamed the Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia for inciting the unrest, accompanied by the arrest of foreign nationalism which is being viewed as a PR exercise in an effort to shift the blame away from the Iranian leadership.

Meanwhile, seven people belonging to Britain were arrested “for their unconstructive role in the recent developments”.

“Some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had an unconstructive role regarding the recent developments in Iran. Their role was totally destructive and incited the riots," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, according to Reuters.

The British foreign ministry had said it was seeking further information from Iranian authorities on the reported arrests.

(With inputs from agencies)