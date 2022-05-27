Drastic step: Iraq approves law, makes normalising relations with Israel illegal

Several Arab countries have started to establish formal ties with Israel. But it seems Iraq doesn’t want to follow suit as the country’s parliament has approved a law on Thursday to ban normalising relations with Israel, media reports said. The parliament of Iraq has also not been able to convene on any other important issue like electing a new president or forming own government. This has been happening due to a prolonged political standoff.

Since Israel’s establishment in 1948, it has never been recognised by Iraq. Till now, citizens and companies of Iraq cannot visit Israel. The new law has criminalised any attempt to normalise relations with Israel.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

An influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr proposed the law. His party opposes close ties with not just Israel but the United States too. It had won more seats in parliament elections last year.

"Approving the law is not only a victory for the Iraqi people but to the heroes in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon," said Iraqi Shiite lawmaker Hassan Salim. He represents Asaib Ahl al-Haq, which is the Iranian-backed militia.

Sadr's party lawmakers said the law was proposed to curb claims by rival parties backed by Iran that Sadr is looking to make coalitions with Sunni and Kurds may have secret ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)